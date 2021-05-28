Assam | Increase Security Cover for Rupjyoti Kurmi: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi demanded to increase the security cover for MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi as he was fired upon on Thursday by alleged encroachers of Nagaland.

A day after Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi was fired upon by alleged land encroachers of Nagaland, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi today demanded increased security cover for the senior party legislator. In a letter to Assam director general of police, Gogoi has sought additional security for Kurmi, pointing that it was essential for not only his well-being, but also to enable him to carry out his duties as an elected representative more efficiently.

Kurmi on Thursday was shot at by suspected Naga miscreants along the Assam-Nagaland border, however, the politician and his team fled the scene.

The MLA was present in Disai Valley to enquire into a land eviction matter where illegal occupants from Nagaland have encroached land inside Assam territory.

According to a statement given by Kurmi at least 15 to 20 rounds were fired by the miscreants right after they entered the territory of the disputed land.

Kurmi was accompanied by two personal security officers, forest department staffers, a group of journalists, and three state police constables.

The MLA also claimed that higher authorities were earlier informed of land disputes and encroachers in the Merapani area along the Mariani-Nagaland border, however, any action was taken. Therefore, as the MLA of Mariani he came with his team to inspect the matter.

Kurmi showed concerned that the natives of the state are being chased away by encroachers.

