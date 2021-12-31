Assam: Lady Cop Found Drunk During Duty Hours In Naharkatia

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
assam
At a time when Assam police is taking strict measures against drunk driving in the state, a video has emerged where a lady cop is seen allegedly in an inebriated state during duty hours in Naharkatia, Dibrugarh.

The lady cop was spotted in broad daylight who requested journalists not to make a video of her. Local people have condemned the lady cop for her act.

The incident took place in front of the establishment of the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, Naharkatia.

Related News

Assam: Rongbong Terang Integration Award, 2022 to Pitamber…

Assam: Vaccination Process in Schools & Colleges to be…

Omicron Tally in India Crosses 1000 Mark, 1 Death Reported

India Reports First ‘Omicron Death’ In…

Meanwhile, Assam police and the state transport department have been ramping up their drive against drunk driving and imposing heavy penalties on violators.

You might also like
National

J&K Encounter: 1 ISJK Terrorist Killed In Anantnag

Top Stories

Former Indian skipper Ajit Wadekar dies at 77: Nation pays tribute

Top Stories

PM Modi Extends Durga Puja Greetings |Key Highlights

Assam

Most successful edition – BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender 2018 ends

Assam

Assam: Five Houses Gutted In Fire

Assam

North Guwahati: 9-Year-Old Girl Drowns In Brahmaputra River