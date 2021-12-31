Assam: Lady Cop Found Drunk During Duty Hours In Naharkatia

At a time when Assam police is taking strict measures against drunk driving in the state, a video has emerged where a lady cop is seen allegedly in an inebriated state during duty hours in Naharkatia, Dibrugarh.

The lady cop was spotted in broad daylight who requested journalists not to make a video of her. Local people have condemned the lady cop for her act.

The incident took place in front of the establishment of the Sub-divisional Judicial Magistrate Court, Naharkatia.

Meanwhile, Assam police and the state transport department have been ramping up their drive against drunk driving and imposing heavy penalties on violators.