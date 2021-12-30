Guwahati: 599 People Caught For Drunk Driving In City

Assam
By Pratidin Bureau
Guwahati Drunk Driving
Image Taken From Twitter, Courtesy Guwahati Police

In its drive to curb drunken driving cases in the city, Guwahati Police on Wednesday caught 71 persons for violating the norms.

The Guwahati Police informed via Twitter today that a total of 71 persons were caught for drunk driving and a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on them. The Police further informed that it suspended the licenses of those caught violating and found on the roads driving in a drunken state.

Notably, a total of 599 people have been booked so far for drunk driving, the police informed.

It wrote on Twitter, “Last night, 71 persons were intercepted for drunk driving. Fine of ₹10,000 imposed & license suspended. So far, 599 persons have been booked for drunk driving by @DCKamrupMetro @TransportAssam & @GhtyTrafficPol #SayNoToDrunkDriving #ThinkBeforeYouDrive”.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier called for the people to refrain from drunken driving during the festive period, warning that it would attract heavy sanctions from the authorities.

In line with it, the state police have cracked down on drunk driving and imposed heavy fines on perpetrators. The licenses of the violators have also been suspended.

