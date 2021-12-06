Assam: Liquor Price to Increase by 15% from December 10

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam liquor price
Representative Image
The Assam government has hiked the excise duty to compensate VAT reduction on petrol and diesel. With the hike in excise duty, the liquor price will increase by 15 percent with effect from December 10.

However, no additional taxes have been levied on beer and wine.

The tax will be higher for costly liquor in Assam.

Related News

PM Narendra Modi Holds Summit With Russian Prez Vladimir…

Guwahati: 16 Days of Activism on Gender Equality &…

Mizoram: MNF Legislator C Lalmuanpuia Tests Positive for…

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Demands to Repeal AFSPA

In fiscal 2001-02, the State government earned Rs 148-crore excise revenue against Rs 2,033 crore in 2020-21. In this fiscal, the department has set a target of Rs 2,400-crore excise revenue collection.

Official sources say that the State Government did not issue licences for liquor and wine shops after 2001. It, however, issued licences for bars during that period. Now the State Government has decided to issue licences for wine shops at a few locations. The state has 1,234 liquor and wine shops, 318 in Guwahati alone. The number of bars in the state is 996.

ALSO READ: Mizoram: MNF Legislator C Lalmuanpuia Tests Positive for COVID-19

You might also like
Assam

Katrina Kaif inaugurates Kalyan Jewellers showroom in Guwahati

National

Bengal: Boats Capsize During Idol Immersion, 5 Killed

National

PM Modi To Address ‘Mann Ki Baat’ Today

World

Olga & Peter win Nobel literature prizes

Top Stories

Naidu, Modi greet nation on Constitution Day

Assam

Android App for Assamese Movies