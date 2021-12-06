Mizoram: MNF Legislator C Lalmuanpuia Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator of Mizoram and Animal Husbandry and Veterinary board Vice-Chairman C Lalmuanpuia have tested positive for COVID-19. He is among the 92 cases that have been detected in the state on Monday. With the new cases, the state’s tally has stood up to 1,36,454, said a health department official.

The death toll rose to 507 as two men from the Aizawl district has succumbed to the infection, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 5.89 per cent from 10.66 per cent on the previous day as the fresh 92 cases were detected from 1,563 sample tests, the official said.

Of the 92 fresh cases, Aizawl district reported the highest at 54, followed by Champhai district (8) and Serchhip district (7), he said.

Mizoram now has 3,101 COVID-19 active cases, while 544 people have recovered on Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 1, 32,846.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients is 97.35 per cent and the death rate is 0.37 per cent in Mizoram.

The state has so far tested over 14.46 lakh samples for COVID-19 and 1,563 samples were tested on Sunday.

According to state immunization officer Dr. Lalzawmi, 7.22 lakh people have been inoculated and over 5.66 lakh of them received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday.

ALSO READ: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma Demands to Repeal AFSPA