Assam Loan Controversy: CM Sarma Says He Will Take 14k Crore Loan for Development

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that he will take Rs. 14 thousand crore loan during the running financial year amid the loan controversy that is triggering in the state.

The Assam chief minister said that the controversies were of no use as the Assembly itself had allowed the state government to take loans worth 3.5 percent of the state’s GDP.

He added, “As per the permissions, we will take another Rs 14 thousand crore worth in loan this year and in the next year, we will take Rs 22 thousand crore loans. We want the state to be in the fifth position in the country.”

He added that there was no question for any controversies as these loans are being taken for development and based on the GDP of the state.

CM Sarma further said that since the GDP of the state is expected to be Rs 4.1 lakh crore soon, the state can take these loans for all sorts of project.

He also claimed that there are no uproars where other states take loans then “why” it is an issue in Assam.

The Chief Minister also said that loans are taken for capital projects so that the state can have better infrastructure and facilities.

