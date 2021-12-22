NationalTop Stories

Sikkim Gets 2 new Districts, 4 Districts Renamed

By Pratidin Bureau
Sikkim has added two more districts in the state. The districts are Soreng and Pakyong.

While Soreng was a part of West Sikkim district, Pakyong was a part of East Sikkim district. A gazette notification has been released by the state government in this regard.

According to reports, the newly created Pakyong district will include subdivisions namely Pakyong, Rongli and Rangpo.

Related News

Samaguri: Youth Dies After Being Hit By Dumper, Locals…

Myanmar: At least 1 Killed Over 70 Missing in a Landslide at…

Suspended Opposition MPs Stage Protest, Parliament Adjourned…

AASU Confers Khagen Gogoi With Pratima Barua Pandey Award…

Soren district will have two subdivisions – Mangalbarey and Soreng.

The two new districts have been created as part of the Sikkim Reorganization of Districts Act 2021, stated reports.

The Sikkim Reorganization of Districts Act was passed by the state’s Assembly recently.

The total number of districts in the state has now risen to six with these two new districts.

Meanwhile, names of the remaining four districts have also been changed.

While, North Sikkim district has been renamed as Mangan, West Sikkim will be called Gyalshing.

On the other hand, East Sikkim district has been renamed as Gangtok and South Sikkim as Namchi.

Gangtok district has been divided into two subdivisions – Gangtok and Rabdang.

Gyalshing will have three subdivisions – Gyalshing, Dentam and Yuksom.

Mangan district will have four subdivisions – Mangan, Kabi, Dzongu and Chungthang.

Lastly, Namchi district will have four subdivisions – Namchi, Jorethang, Ravangla and Yangang.

ALSO READ: Samaguri: Youth Dies After Being Hit By Dumper, Locals Vandalise Other Trucks

You might also like
Entertainment

Oscar Academy to set office in Mumbai

Top Stories

Delhi: Iranian Hand Behind IED Blast Outside Israel Embassy

National

1.5lakh CCTV’s to be installed in Delhi

Assam

SI Scam: Gauhati HC Rejects Bail Plea of 5 Accused

Top Stories

“27% Students Don’t Have Access To Online Education” – NCERT

Top Stories

Assam Floods: Over 6 lakh affected across 20 districts