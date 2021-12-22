Sikkim Gets 2 new Districts, 4 Districts Renamed

Sikkim has added two more districts in the state. The districts are Soreng and Pakyong.

While Soreng was a part of West Sikkim district, Pakyong was a part of East Sikkim district. A gazette notification has been released by the state government in this regard.

According to reports, the newly created Pakyong district will include subdivisions namely Pakyong, Rongli and Rangpo.

Soren district will have two subdivisions – Mangalbarey and Soreng.

The two new districts have been created as part of the Sikkim Reorganization of Districts Act 2021, stated reports.

The Sikkim Reorganization of Districts Act was passed by the state’s Assembly recently.

The total number of districts in the state has now risen to six with these two new districts.

Meanwhile, names of the remaining four districts have also been changed.

While, North Sikkim district has been renamed as Mangan, West Sikkim will be called Gyalshing.

On the other hand, East Sikkim district has been renamed as Gangtok and South Sikkim as Namchi.

Gangtok district has been divided into two subdivisions – Gangtok and Rabdang.

Gyalshing will have three subdivisions – Gyalshing, Dentam and Yuksom.

Mangan district will have four subdivisions – Mangan, Kabi, Dzongu and Chungthang.

Lastly, Namchi district will have four subdivisions – Namchi, Jorethang, Ravangla and Yangang.

