Assam Logs 119 New Cases of COVID-19, 4 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 119 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 1,042. The positivity rate stood at 0.43 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 167 cured cases of the virus were discharged, while, four patients succumbed to the disease.

The new cases today were detected out of 27,581 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (61), West Karbi Anglong (11), Sonitpur (7) and Barpeta (4). The districts of Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Sivasagar reported 1 case each.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 417 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,10,883. The recovery rate stood at 98.62 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,145 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

