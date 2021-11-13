Assam Logs 221 New Cases, 4 Deaths

Assam on Saturday reported 221 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,925. The positivity rate stood at 0.67 per cent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 162 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and four deaths were registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 33,210 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (97), Barpeta (24), Kamrup Rural (13), and Lakhimpur (10). Four deaths were recorded each from Bongaigaon, Kamrup Metro, Kokrajhar, and Sonitpur.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,13,784 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,465. The recovery rate stood at 98.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,047 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 per cent.