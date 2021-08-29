Assam Logs 293 New COVID Cases, 4 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Assam on Sunday recorded 293 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 5,702. The positivity rate of the state is 0.74 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 39,337 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. Four deaths were reported today, while, 674 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (74), Jorhat (28), Sivasagar (23) and Nalbari (21).

Meanwhile, one deaths were reported from Cachar, Hojai, Kamrup Metro and Udalguri.

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,75,629 with a recovery rate of 97.84 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,640 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,88,318.

