Assam Logs 365 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Assam on Saturday logged 365 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 3,716. The positivity rate of the state has dipped to 0.65 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 55,861 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 2 deaths were reported today, while, 465 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (97), Jorhat (32), Golaghat (27) and Barpeta (21).

The district-wise deaths are –Jorhat (1) and Nagaon (1).

The total recoveries of the state have touched 5,86,856 with a recovery rate of 98.18 per cent.

Meanwhile, Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,788 with a death rate of 0.97 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,97,709.

