Assam: Huge LPG Cylinder Siphoning And Selling Racket Busted In Golaghat

By Pratidin Bureau
lpg
A huge LPG cylinder siphoning and selling racket has been busted by the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department on Monday in Golaghat.

According to officials, the racket is thrived by siphoning cylinders and selling them to customers without ISI/BSI mark after filling it from 14.2 kgs domestic cylinders.

The racket had been reportedly operating from a small godown in a residential area.

Informing about the same on Twitter, FCS&CA wrote, “Do purchase LPG cylinders only from authorized dealers. A huge racket of siphoning cylinders & selling it to the consumers without ISI/BSI mark after filling it from 14.2 kgs domestic cylinders have been unveiled in a few inspections conducted by FCS&CA at Golaghat.”

The department also urged the consumers to not fall prey to such corrupt practices to boot for it is extremely dangerous in nature.

