Assam: Major Decisions Taken In Cabinet Meeting Today

Some major decisions were taken on Thursday, at the weekly cabinet meeting of the Assam government. The meeting was chaired by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Decisions regarding conversion of Allotment Certificates to Periodic Pattas in rural areas, simplifying land transfer in tribal belts in Kamrup and Kamrup(M) districts were taken, among others.

The Key Points:

Periodic Patta in rural areas:

Approval to conversion of Allotment Certificate to Periodic Patta in rural areas within 3 years of allotment.

Cases of conversion that haven’t completed the mandate period of year for receiving periodic patta to be included under Mission Basundhara, subject to the condition that the land allotted hasn’t been transferred and used only for the purpose it was allotted for

This relaxation period for conversion from Allotment Certificate to Periodic Patta shall apply to Mission Basundhara period only.

Simplifying land transfer:

DCs of Kamrup (M) and Kamrup to grant permission for transfer of land in Protected Belts/Blocks without prior approval of the Govt

Para 17.5 of Land Policy, 2019 to be removed for greater public interest and expeditious disposal of land transfer permission proposals in Protected Belts/Blocks in Kamrup (M) and Kamrup.

Assistance to Priests & Namghorias:

One-time grant of 15,000 to Priests and Namghorias. Online portal to be opened for registration, whose details to be advertised later.

Food security for migrant workers:

Approval to Assam Migrant Workers’ Food Security Scheme to provide dry ration to COVID-affected migrant workers.

District administrations to distribute dry ration based on data of migrant workers available on e-SHRAM Portal and other available resources

Safeguarding Industrial Employees &Employers:

Assam Industrial Relations Rules, 2021 approved in order to safeguard rights of employers and employees, pave the way for industrial progress and ensure industrial peace and harmony.

MBBS/BDS seats:

MBBS/BDS seats reserved for Tea Garden communities proportionately divided between Brahmaputra Valley & Barak Valley. Of the 24 MBBS seats, 18 have been allotted to Brahmaputra Valley, while 6 to Barak Valley. On the other hand, of the 3 BDS seats, 2 have been reserved for Brahmaputra Valley and the remaining 1 for Barak Valley.

EWS Certificate

Candidates who couldn’t produce EWS certificate at the time of application to be allowed to submit claim anytime till first round of MBBS/BDS counselling when their candidature will be finalized. Similar facility extended to candidates in other reserved categories.

