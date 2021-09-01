Assam: Man Kills Mother In Suspicion Of Witch-Hunting

Pratidin Bureau
An elderly woman allegedly suspected of practicing witch-hunting was brutally stabbed to death by her son on Tuesday night in Kokrajhar. In this connection, the accused has been arrested.

The body of the deceased identified as Dumoni Mardik was recovered by a team of police in the first block of Mathijora village under the Parbatjhora division.

As per the initial investigation, Mardik was attacked on her head by an axe. The accused has been identified as Mangal Murmu. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier last month, another elderly woman was killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft at Kumguri village under Runikhata police station near the Assam-Bhutan border in neighbouring Chirang district.

