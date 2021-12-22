Assam-Meghalaya Border Dispute to Resolve by Jan 15: Atul Bora

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday met his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma at Koinadhara State Guest House to discuss border issue.

Assam Ministers Chandra Mohan Patowary, Atul Bora and Pijush Hazarika were also present in the meeting.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Minister Atul Bora said that today’s meeting ended on a positive note saying that there will be good news in the New Year.

“There will be another meeting between the two states before January 15, 2022 and the final decision will be taken on the meeting. We hope that the problem of border areas in 6 conflicting areas will be resolved within January 15,” said Atul Bora.

