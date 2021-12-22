Kerala Reports 9 New Cases of Omicron Variant, Tally at 24

Kerala reported nine new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking the state’s tally to 24. State health minister Veena George on Wednesday said that out of the nine patients who were tested positive for Omicron, six came from various countries to Kochi.

George said, “In Ernakulam, 2 people reached from the UK, a woman and a boy had reached from Tanzania, another woman had reached from Ghana and one more woman reached from Ireland and had tested positive for the variant. In Trivandrum, a husband, wife and another woman reached from Nigeria.”

She further added that the six who came to Kochi had tested positive at the airport and were quickly admitted to a hospital and hence there were none in their contact list. While one passenger who arrived from the UK tested COVID-19 positive on arrival in Kerala and was moved to a hospital, reported Times Now.

“The other two who arrived from Nigeria on December 10 turn positive leader and had just two of their children as a primary contact,” George said.

