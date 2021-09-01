Assam-Meghalaya Border Tense Rises Again

Border row rose once again between Assam and Meghalaya on Wednesday in the West Karbi Anglong.

According to sources, some Khasi miscreants from Meghalaya attacked travellers and passengers from Assam.

Sources have also informed that the attacked people from Assam by the Khasi miscreants were travelling to Shillong from Umlapher and Habang of Karbi Anglong in Assam.

The victims were travelling in two Tata Sumos, said sources.

The incident took place in two areas near the Assam- Meghalaya border on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, one person was killed during a firing in the wee hours of Tuesday in Goalpara along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The deceased has been identified as one Tapas Rabha. The cause for the firing is to be ascertained, and the miscreants involved are yet to be identified.

Rabha was on his way to the hills in the area of Hatigaon to chop rubber trees at 4 am.