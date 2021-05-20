According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning & gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Assam & Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep and with lightning at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on May 20.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Uttarakhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, West Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely to prevail over Southeast Bay of Bengal & adjoining South Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas, the forecast said.

The weather forecast also stated that heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Assam & Meghalaya on May 21.

Apart from the heavy precipitation, these areas will also be at the risk of facing swollen rivers and mudslides due to the drag on rain activity, weather.com meteorologists have warned.

The India Meteorological Department has also issued a yellow watch over the entire northeastern region on Wednesday and Thursday. Come Friday, Assam and Meghalaya will be the only two states to retain the same advisory which urges residents to beware of the local weather situation.

