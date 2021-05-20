Cyclone Tauktae: 37 Dead, 38 Still Missing from P305 Barge

As many as 37 people on board accommodation barge P305 have died, while 38 are still missing from the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea four days ago due to Cyclone Tauktae. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy continued the search and rescue operations on Thursday.

According to PTI, the Navy has launched a fresh aerial search and rescue mission, deploying helicopters to scour the waters off the Mumbai coast, where the accommodation barge P305 went adrift in Cyclone Tauktae fury before it sank on Monday.

“188 survivors and 37 Brave Nature Victims recovered so far. INS Kolkata disembarking survivors/BNVs at Mumbai. INS Kochi rejoins SAR efforts. Indian Navy ships and aircraft continue to search for the missing crew members,” said the Indian Navy Spokesperson.

On Wednesday, the oil ministry constituted a high-level committee to enquire into the sequence of events leading to the stranding of three vessels of a contractor of ONGC in cyclone ‘Tauktae’. “The stranding, drifting and subsequent events have led to the loss of several lives,” a ministry statement said without giving details.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday visited Garal village of Una taluka affected by cyclone Taukate in the state. CM Rupani will also be visiting the hinterland villages of the districts affected due to the cyclonic storm.

The Mumbai Police will conduct an investigation as to why the ill-fated barge P-305 stayed in the area despite warnings about cyclone Tauktae, an official said. The Yellow Gate Police Station in south Mumbai registered an accidental death report (ADR) in connection with 22 persons on the barge whose bodies have been recovered, according to a report of Times Now.

The Indian Navy has rescued at least 186 survivors and recovered 26 bodies from barge P305 that sank in the Arabian Sea 35 nautical miles from Mumbai under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. The rescue and search operation is still underway, the report said.

