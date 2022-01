Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika has tested positive for COVID-19. His result came on Thursday evening. The minister is currently under home isolation

According to reports, he will be shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Meanwhile, the state reported 9 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 out of which 3 recovered.

