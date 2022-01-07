Guwahati NewsTop Stories

Guwahati: GMC Wards to be Increased from 31 to 60

By Pratidin Bureau
The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) will increase the number of wards from 31 to 60. The corporation has also prepared a draft list of the wards.

The citizens can raise objections on the draft list and the last date for raising the objections is January 19.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the election of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the municipal bodies will be postponed by one month if the COVID-19 situation doesn’t improve in the state.

The election of GMC and municipal bodies was supposed to be held on February. The GMC has been running without an executive body for the last three years as the term of the last executive body ended in 2018.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: 338 Resident Doctors Test COVID-19 Positive

