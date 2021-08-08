Assam Ministers Visit Lailapur, Persuade Locals To Withdraw Economic Blockade To Mizoram

Assam Guardian Ministers for Cachar district, Ashok Singhal and Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday visited the interstate border with Mizoram at Lailapur urging the locals to withdraw the “unofficial” economic blockade and allow vehicles to move to the neighbouring state.

They appealed for the restoration of peace and tranquility on the inter-state border.

As per reports, the local people resorting to economic blockade have agreed to withdraw the blockade and that movement of scores of stranded trucks on the Assam side of the border is most likely to begin tonight.

The Assam government has asserted from time to time that there has been no official ‘economic blockade’ along the border but the vehicles were not moving towards Mizoram fearing attacks.

While the ministers were discussing with the members of the truckers association, the public started pelting stones and damaged two stranded trucks.

On direction of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa, today myself & Hon’ble colleague Shri @TheAshokSinghal ji interacted with the locals at Lailapur near Assam-Mizoram border to assure the restoration of the smooth flow of vehicles to Mizoram.@CMOfficeAssam pic.twitter.com/g7vNoOSEob — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) August 7, 2021

Cachar Superintendent of Police Ramandeep Kaur and a team of police officials rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Deputy Commissioner Keerthi Jalli was also present.

Minister for Environment and forests and MLA of Dholau under which Lailapur falls, Parimal Suklabaidya, said that the safety of the locals is the government’s responsibility and all necessary support is being ensured.

“Met the representatives of civil society in presence of Minister Parimal Suklabaidya at Lailapur civil post…….discussed on facilitating smooth movement of goods and transportation in border area maintaining peace”, Singhal tweeted.



As per claims by the Assam government, the local people and some organisations had resorted to an “unofficial economic blockade” in the area bordering Mizoram following the killing of six police personnel and a civilian in an attack from across the border on July 26.