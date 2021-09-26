Assam: Minor Girl Rescued From Rajasthan After Being Illegally Trafficked

A minor girl from Assam’s Dhubri has been rescued after being illegally trafficked and sold into an abusive marriage to Rajasthan.

Following an FIR by the girl’s father, a team of Dhubri police along with Anowar Hussain Ahmed, Legal Cell in Incharge of the Anti Corruption and Crime Control Committee (ACCCC) reached Rajasthan and successfully brought back the girl on Saturday.

She would be produced before the Concern for Working Children (CWC) on Monday.

As per reports, the girl was enticed by a local boy to elope with him. But instead of marrying her, he sold her to a family in Rajasthan.

The girl had a one-year-old child also.

