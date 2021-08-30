Assam: Minor Son Kills Father In Karbi Anglong

In an unusual incident, a minor boy killed his father in the village of Ekarajan of Klurdong in Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

As per reports, the deceased Kamdev Basumatary, 45, and the accused juvenile were engaged in a heated argument over a minor issue. In the course of the brawl, the son took a machete and chopped his father’s neck.

Basumatary died on the spot. His body was later recovered from the site of the incident.

Meanwhile, the son was handed over to the Bakalia police.