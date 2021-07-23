Assam: Mosque Cleric Arrested For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

In a shocker from Hojai’s Lanka, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a cleric of a mosque in the town’s Udali area on Friday.

The incident happened when the mother of the minor girl went out for some work. The accused, identified as one Abdul Samat, took advantage of the situation and went inside the house and committed the crime.

Later, family members of the victim filed a complaint against the cleric, after which he was arrested and kept in police custody for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the minor girl has been sent for medical examination.

Last month, a similar incident took place when a former cleric of a mosque in Morigaon brutally raped and murdered a 9-year-old girl at Laharighat.

The cleric was identified as one Syed Ali alias Patha (65).