Assam: Mother And Daughter Hit In Forest Department Firing In Boko

In a shocking incident in Boko‘s Bandapara Sekhadari area on Friday, a mother and her daughter were hit in a forest department firing.

The forest department had reportedly fired to disperse wild elephants which hit the mother and her daughter. Meanwhile, the daughter was reportedly killed after being hit.

In the shocking incident that occurred in Assam’s Boko area, the daughter was declared dead by doctors at Boko Hospital.

Meanwhile, the woman, Malabika Daimary, has been injured after being hit. She was hit on her neck and is reportedly in critical condition.

