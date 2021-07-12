Assam-Nagaland Border Tense Heats Up Again At Mariani

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Mariani Border Tense

Assam-Nagaland border tense heated up once again at Mariani in Jorhat district of Assam.

Encroachment of armed Nagas has been reported in the Tiruhills forest near the Assam-Nagaland border in Mariani.

As per sources, the Nagas have started to build houses at the lands of assam and have also attached a nameplate of the Mokksang District in the Assam’s soil.

This had created a situation of aggression and terror at the border over the setting up of a new slum of the Nagas inside Assam.

Earlier also, the state have faced border conflicts and aggression with Nagaland over illegal encroachment.

