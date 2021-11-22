Assam: NHAI To Construct 7 Flyovers, 1 ROB In The Pathsala – Nagaon Stretch

NHAI had earlier floated tenders for the four flyovers and a vehicular underpass in the Jalukbari – Basistha Chariali stretch of the six-lane East-West Corridor in Guwahati.

Seven flyovers and a Road Over Bridge (ROB) will be constructed in the Pathsala – Nagaon stretch of the East-West Corridor. The project will be undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for better traffic management.

The traffic flow on the East-West Corridor has increased in the Pathsala – Nagaon stretch, according to officials of the NHAI’s Guwahati office. In view of that, the decision to construct the flyovers and ROB was taken.

The seven flyovers are expected to be built at Pathsala, Baihata Chariali on the Guwahati and Rangiya sides, Raha, Dimow Chariali, Kathiatali, and Borghat. Incidentally, these seven spots are also where the traffic congestion is alarming.

Of the seven, Raha, Dimow Chariali, Kathiatali and Borghat come under the Nagaon district. The ROB will reportedly be constructed at Jagiroad in the Morigaon district. At Baihata Chariali, the two flyovers will come up at the spots which see the most accidents.

The tendering process for these projects will reportedly be completed by the end of this financial year.

NHAI had earlier floated tenders for the four flyovers and a vehicular underpass in the Jalukbari – Basistha Chariali stretch of the six-lane East-West Corridor in Guwahati.

The four flyovers are expected to be built at Boragaon, Gorchukm Lokhra, and Basistha Chariali. The underpass is expected to come up at Beharbari Point. The four flyovers and the underpass will reportedly be built at an estimated cost of ₹356.02 crores.

