Assam: Noted Footballer Kalimuddin Ahmed Unwell, State Govt to provide Free Treatment

AssamSportsTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam

Noted football player of Assam Kalimuddin Ahmed is unwell. Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday announced that the state government will provide free treatment to the player.

He will be admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

The minister announced this while visiting GMCH to take stock of the health condition of the civilians and police who were injured at the violent clash of Sipajhar.

Related News

Assam: Congress Issues Show-Cause Notice To 212 Workers

Former Naoboicha MLA Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury Quits…

Jailed Gangster Jitendra Gogi Shot Dead In Delhi Including 2…

Assam Congress Takes Out Protest Rally Against Sipajhar…

ALSO READ: Muslims Should Bow To “Indian Culture” As Hindu Gods Were Their Ancestors: UP Minister

You might also like
National

Mumbai | Model Tora Khasgir’s husband arrested with LSD

Top Stories

COVID Vaccine Dry Run Begins In Assam

Assam

NRC: Himanta reiterates re-verification of documents

National

Earthquakes jolt Manipur, Meghalaya, Andamans

Top Stories

18,855 People Granted Indian Citizenship In Last 5 Years: MHA

Assam

Guwahati: Man Assaults Traffic Cop, Arrested