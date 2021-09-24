Assam: Noted Footballer Kalimuddin Ahmed Unwell, State Govt to provide Free Treatment

Noted football player of Assam Kalimuddin Ahmed is unwell. Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday announced that the state government will provide free treatment to the player.

He will be admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday.

The minister announced this while visiting GMCH to take stock of the health condition of the civilians and police who were injured at the violent clash of Sipajhar.

ALSO READ: Muslims Should Bow To “Indian Culture” As Hindu Gods Were Their Ancestors: UP Minister