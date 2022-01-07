Assam: Omicron Cases Increases to 9, 3 Recovered

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Omicron
Assam reported 9 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 out of which three have recovered from the disease, this was informed by Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr. Abhijit Sarma.

Dr. Sarma informed that the other 6 patients are under treatment and all the patients belong from Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The three patients who have recovered from the disease are Altaf Hussain, Mamud Hussain and Rohan Hussain.

Related News

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika Tests COVID-19 Positive

Guwahati: GMC Wards to be Increased from 31 to 60

Maharashtra: 338 Resident Doctors Test COVID-19 Positive

Pakistan to Get its 1st Woman Supreme Court Judge

He further stated that Chandmari, Rajgarh and Maligaon have been identified as COVID hotspot as the COVID cases in these areas are increasing rapidly.

ALSO READ: Guwahati: GMC Wards to be Increased from 31 to 60

You might also like
Assam

DU Financial Irregularities: VC Ranjit Tamuli Suspended

Top Stories

Hathras Rape Case: SC To Hear PIL Seeking CBI Probe

Assam

Zubeen Garg Urges All To Use Assam Woven Gamosa

Sports

Asia Cup 2018 – Biggest cricketing rivalry to heat up Middle East

National

Manoj Tiwari Asks BJP Workers Not to be Disheartened

Top Stories

Planter Jalan and 5 others arrested