Assam: Omicron Cases Increases to 9, 3 Recovered

Assam reported 9 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 out of which three have recovered from the disease, this was informed by Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dr. Abhijit Sarma.

Dr. Sarma informed that the other 6 patients are under treatment and all the patients belong from Dibrugarh district of Assam.

The three patients who have recovered from the disease are Altaf Hussain, Mamud Hussain and Rohan Hussain.

He further stated that Chandmari, Rajgarh and Maligaon have been identified as COVID hotspot as the COVID cases in these areas are increasing rapidly.

