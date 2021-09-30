Assam: One More Arrested In Sipajhar Eviction Drive Violence

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Police on Thursday arrested a third suspect for his alleged involvement in inciting violence during the eviction drive at Sipajhar in Darrang district on September 23 that claimed two lives including a minor.

As per reports, one Sarifuddin, 40, a daily wage labourer from Dholpur 1 village was apprehended. On Monday, Darrang police led by SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma, brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, arrested Chand Mamud, 47, and Asmat Ali Ahmed, 37, from Dholpur 3 village and Kirakara.

Reportedly, Sarifuddin sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. He was later arrested today.

