Assam: One Shot During Robbery Attempt In Nagaon

The driver of a goods-carrying vehicle was shot at during an attempted robbery on National Highway 37 in Assam’s Nagaon on Tuesday.

Nagaon Superintendent of Police Anand Mishra said that the incident took place in the Jharoni area early during the day when the Haflong-bound vehicle was coming from Guwahati.

The suspected robbers opened fire after the driver and his helper refused to shell out money demanded by them, he said, adding that the injured person is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati and further investigation is underway.