Assam: Oppositions Demand CBI Inquiry into SI Scam

By Pratidin Bureau
Opposition leaders
Leaders of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Rafikul Islam, and others demanded CBI inquiry into the SI recruitment exam scam of Assam Police.

The opposition leaders raised the issue on the first day of the winter session of the Assam Assembly stating that the government doesn’t want a CBI inquiry into the incident. “Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that this is not a scam but an irregularity that happened, unfortunately,” said Debabrata.

The opposition further claimed that if the government doesn’t call for a CBI inquiry into the SI scam, the masterminds will be released safely.

