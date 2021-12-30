Assam: Over 2200 Persons Died In Road Accidents This Year

At least 5000 people were killed in road accidents in Assam, out of which, over 2200 people died in 2021 alone, the state transport department informed on Thursday.

In a bid to minimize the same, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked the concerned authorities to take strict actions against rash driving and road mishaps.

Recently, Assam police also launched a massive operation against drunk driving in the state.

“In the current year, already 5415 road accidents have taken place till September, 2021 in which 2206 people lose their lives in Assam alone. In the year 2020, the state of Assam alone witnesses 6593 number of road accidents in which 2629 lives were lost. It is a matter of worry that majority of the accidents occurred due to negligence on the part of the driver such as over speeding, drunken driving, not following proper motor vehicle rules on road etc,” Gautam Das, assistant commissioner of transport said.

The transport department, Assam and district road safety committee, Kamrup (Metro) has organised a massive awareness campaign rally (Vyapak Janasachetanata) on December 31 from Nehru Stadium at 7.30 AM taking along various prominent automobile houses, sports personalities, cultural personalities, youth icons, students and eminent citizens to bring about a positive change in the driving habit of the people of the state and to make Assam roads safer for road mobility in the country.