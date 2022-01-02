Assam: Police Apprehend 1 For Murder In Sonari

A man was killed in a shocking incident in Sonari’s Benganabari Lukhurashan Gaon in Charaideo district of Assam on Sunday.

The man, identified as one Barun Chetia, was hacked to death by a machete. The culprit in the case has been identified as one Dileep Arandhara.

Another man, one Sukheshwar Gogoi, who was hurt in the incident, is reportedly in a critical state.

Meanwhile, the police have apprehended the culprit Dileep Arandhara. He has reportedly also confessed to the murder.

ALSO READ: 10 Kg Cannabis Seized From Agartala – Bengaluru Humsafar Express