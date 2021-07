The Bokakhat and Golaghat Police have launched a joint operation against Rhino poachers in Manipur.

According to sources, a poacher has been apprehended by the police from Surathanpur in Manipur.

The arrested poacher has been identified as Gahin of Manipur.

As per sources, the poacher has been arrested by the Assam Police in relation with an old incident.

Meanwhile, interrogation is going on with the arrested poacher by the Bokakhat and Golaghat Police.

