Assam Police Busts Sex Racket In Dibrugarh, 4 Arrested

Assam police busted a sex racket by conducting multiple raids in Dibrugarh district recently and four suspects have been apprehended in this connection.

Further, a team of Dibrugarh police rescued four girls.

As per reports, the arrested persons have been identified as Babu Ali, Nazim Ahmed, Farida Begum, and Hemanta Gogoi.

Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police Shwetank Mishra has been quoted as saying in one of the reports that Farida Begum, mother of Nazim Ahmed; both are prime accused in the case.

They have been running illegal sex trade from their rented accommodation for several years, the SP added.

Mishra also noted mostly young college girls are persuaded into the illegal trade.