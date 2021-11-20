Assam Police Goes ‘Blue’, Observes World Children’s Day 2021

The Assam Police Headquarters, Guwahati Police Commissioner’s Office, and four other Police Stations – Azara, Bashishtha, Pan Bazar, and Jalukbari (new) were lit blue on the occasion.

The Assam Police Headquarters and Guwahati Police Commissionerate today were lighted blue in accordance with the ‘Go Blue’ campaign on World Children’s Day 2021. With it, Assam Police also reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights of children.

Notably, World Children’s Day is observed on November 20 globally. The ‘Go Blue’ campaign was started by UNICEF, the UN Agency looking after child rights globally. In line with the campaign, iconic landmarks around the world are illuminated in blue colour to express solidarity with the protection and preservation of child rights around the world.

The police have a crucial role as they are the first point of contact for children who are victims of crime and children who come in conflict with the law. The right of every child to friendly handling and timely disposal of child-related cases should always be upheld.

The Sishu Mitra Programme of the Assam Police, launched in 2019, is one of the largest Child-friendly policing programmes in India. It is run jointly by the Assam Police, UNICEF, and UTSAH Child Rights Org and is the result of the Assam Police’s commitment towards Child Rights.

Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, IPS, DGP of Assam said, “We wish all the children a very Happy World Children’s Day. We give utmost importance to child-friendly policing in the State. We are committed towards protecting the rights of all the children who come into contact with the Assam Police”.

“Like every year, this year’s’ Go Blue’ is symbolic to our commitment towards children and their rights. The Assam Police will always strive to protect the rights of every child.” said Harmeet Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Guwahati City.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati said, “A child needs care and sensitivity. With support from UNICEF and UTSAH, the Guwahati Police is working to ensure that the rights of children are upheld and protected throughout the entire process of justice delivery”.

The Shishu Mitra Program has been able to impact Child Rights in Assam by taking steps like child-friendly attitudinal shifts and timely and effective disposal of cases.

