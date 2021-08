Karimganj: Assam Police Guns Down 1 More Criminal

Assam police have gunned down another criminal in Karimganj district after he tried to flee from custody.

The deceased person has been identified as one Nurul Islam.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after Islam and one more person were arrested from a Silchar-Guwahati train at Badarpur Railway Station.

The operation was carried out by Badarpur police and Border Security Force (BSF).

5 revolvers were also recovered from the duo.