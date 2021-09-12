Assam Police Seizes 4 Lakh Contraceptive Pills From Bangladesh In Dhubri

Assam police on Saturday seized a consignment of four lakh illegal consignment of Bangladeshi oral contraceptive pills in Dhubri.

In this connection, one person has been arrested for interrogation. The suspect is the relative of one Samsul Haque who allegedly has been operating the trade from across the border.

As per reports, the pills “Sukhi” are smuggled from the neighbouring country into the bordering Western Assam district and were recovered from Haque’s residence.

Reports have also mentioned that the smuggled pills are sold in the interiors of the Dhubri district, bordering the districts of South Salamara and Korajhar districts too.