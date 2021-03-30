Assam Polls: JP Nadda, Smriti Irani’s Last Day Campaign for 2nd Phase

With the end of the second phase of campaigning on Tuesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders JP Nadda and Smriti Irani will visit Assam today to campaign for the Assam Assembly elections.

While, the BJP President Nadda will address public rallies at Nalbari, Bilasipara, and Rani, Smriti Irani will address election rallies at Borbhag, Gauripur and Dhubri.

Taking to tweet to announce the visit of JP Nadda, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, “Nalbari, Dhubri and Kamrup are eagerly awaiting to listen to Aadarniya Adhyaksha Sri@JPNadda ji.”

The second phase of polling will be held on April 1 and the last date of campaigning is March 30.