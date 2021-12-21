Assam Ready to Handle Omicron Situation, No More lockdown: Keshab Mahanta

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta on Tuesday said that the government will not impose any more lockdown in the state.

Speaking about the COVID-19 situation and Omicron variant, the minister said that Assam is prepared to tackle the situation of the new variant and the new SOPs will be nnounced only if Omicron cases are being detected in the state.

However, earlier the Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government won’t issue any new SOPs and will follow the guidelines issued by the Central government.

The state health minister also said that adequate steps are being taken to prevent the cases and strict measures have been taken in places where the cases are on rise.

Speaking on lockdown, the health minister said, “There won’t be any lockdowns in the state but at the same time, we will have to parallelly live with the virus following all safety norms.”

