Golaghat: Hornbill Restaurant at Kohora Declared Micro Containment Zone

The Hornbill restaurant in Kohora under Bokakhat revenue circle in Golaghat district has been declared containment zone after 4 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bokakhat Revenue Circle officer has been directed to seal the restaurant in the interest of maintenance of public hygiene and to prevent any further spread of the virus.

According to a notification issued by the Office of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, it said that any unauthorized entry and exit into the notified micro containment zone is barred till the restaurant in Golaghat district is declared safe.

The circle officer has also been directed to conduct test for the other staff of the restaurant who came in contact with the positive patients.

ALSO READ: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee In Assam, Visits Kamakhya Temple