Assam Receives 5000 Oxygen Concentrators From Canada

5000 Oxygen concentrators of 274 kilograms reached Assam from Canada on Sunday.

As per sources, this is the first time that the state has received oxygen concentrators from Canada.

The receive concentrators will be send to Guwahati, Silchar and Karimgang.

These medical essential has been brought to Assam in initiation by The International Committee of the Red Cross.

Amid the Covid-19 crisis in the country, states have been fighting continuously to tackle the situation. Scarcity of oxygen was reported to be one of the greatest concerns with the rising cases of Covid-19 in India.

India had received over 33 million aid from all over the world.

As per reports, the overseas aid comprised more than 1 million rapid antigen test kits, 9.5 million Favipiravir and 2.2 million Medirol. India also received over 8 million Remdesivir doses. The recent arrivals included oxygen-generating plants from Canada, UAE and Qatar, and oxygen cylinders from Indonesia.

Huge share of these items was distributed to government hospitals and states. But now, with Covid-19 cases declining in the second wave, the requirement of aid is low. “With the situation improving, we are going slow now,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.

As many as 43 countries committed to help India and nearly 100 consignments have been received from abroad, said data.

