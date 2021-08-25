Assam Records 689 Fresh Covid Cases, 7 Deaths

Assam on Wednesday reported 689 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload to 6,659. The positivity rate of the state is 0.76 per cent.

The new cases have been detected out of 90,547 Covid-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. 7 deaths were reported today, while, 681 cured cases were discharged.

The districts with the highest cases were Kamrup Metro (122), Barpeta (53), Jorhat (50), and Kamrup Rural (47).

While, the district-wise deaths are Kamrup Metro (2), and a single death has been registered from Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Kamrup Rural, and Majuli.

The total recoveries of the state has touched 5,72,765 with a recovery rate of 97.68 per cent.

Covid-related fatalities in the state have reached 5,607 with a death rate of 0.96 per cent.

The overall caseload has reached 5,86,378.