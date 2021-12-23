Assam: Recruitment Commission Bill Passed in the Assembly

The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed Recruitment Commission Bill for appointment into the 3rd and 4th grade posts. A temporary Recruitment Commission will be formed under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary for the appointment process.

The bill has been passed in order to conduct the examination for all the departments of the government of Assam.

The state government has taken the decision to expedite the 1lakh recruitment process. A common entrance exam will be conducted in the UPSC level and the candidates will be able to give the examination in all the languages including Bodo, Assamese and Bengali.

It further stated that 50000 appointments will be completed before May 10, 2022 and the examination will not be conducted by any private organizations.

The government has taken the decision to boost the confidence of the educated unemployed. The 1lakh recruitment process will be completed in a transparent manner.

