Assam: Recruitment Commission Bill Passed in the Assembly

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Assam
The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed Recruitment Commission Bill for appointment into the 3rd and 4th grade posts. A temporary Recruitment Commission will be formed under the supervision of Additional Chief Secretary for the appointment process.

The bill has been passed in order to conduct the examination for all the departments of the government of Assam.

The state government has taken the decision to expedite the 1lakh recruitment process. A common entrance exam will be conducted in the UPSC level and the candidates will be able to give the examination in all the languages including Bodo, Assamese and Bengali.

Related News

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Launch Assam Legislative…

Rahul Gandhi Condemns The Ludhiana Blast Incident

Kerala Reports 5 New Cases of Omicron, Tally at 29

GMC Instructs Business Establishments to Keep Dustbins

It further stated that 50000 appointments will be completed before May 10, 2022 and the examination will not be conducted by any private organizations.

The government has taken the decision to boost the confidence of the educated unemployed. The 1lakh recruitment process will be completed in a transparent manner.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi Condemns The Ludhiana Blast Incident

You might also like
National

Custom Officials Seize Gold

National

UP To Install Vehicle Tracking, Panic Button For Women Passengers

National

PM Modi Releases Commemorative Rs 100 Coin

Assam

Breaking | Guwahati: Massive Consignment Of Burmese Supari Seized From Kanchanjunga…

National

Virat Kohli likely to miss Bangladesh T20Is

Assam

Assam Police recover stolen vehicle in 57 minutes