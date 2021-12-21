Assam Registers 114 New Cases of COVID-19

Assam on Tuesday reported 114 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 935. The positivity rate stood at 0.37 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 133 patients have been discharged on the day.

However, the state reported 1 death due to the virus from Nagaon.

The new cases have been detected out of 30,473 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (64) followed by West Karbi Anglong with 6 cases, Dibrugarh (5) and Golaghat (5).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 700 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,268. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,150 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

