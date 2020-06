Assam Registers 34 New Cases of COVID-19

Assam registered 34 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total numbers to 3319, tweeted state Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The minister in his tweet said, “Alert ~ 34 new #COVID19+ cases reported.

15 Nagaon, 6 Golaghat, 3 Barpeta, 3 Baksa, 3 Sonitpur, 1 Chirang, 1 Karbi Anglong West, 1 Dibrugarh, 1 Lakhimpur.”

↗️Total cases 3319

↗️Recovered 1249

↗️Active cases 2061

↗️Deaths 06



12:30 PM /June 11/Day's total as of now 34 pic.twitter.com/RuhDKLnCyZ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 11, 2020

With the new cases, the active cases in the state stand at 2016 while 6 deaths have been reported.