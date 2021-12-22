Assam Reports 119 New Cases of COVID-19, 65 in Kamrup (M)

Assam on Wednesday reported 119 new cases of Covid-19, taking the active caseload of 922. The positivity rate stood at 0.39 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 130 patients have been discharged on the day.

However, the state reported 2 deaths due to the virus. The deaths have been reported from Bongaigaon and Dhemaji.

The new cases have been detected out of 30,585 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (65) followed by Dibrugarh with 10 cases, Tinsukia (8) and Nagaon (7).

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,19, 819 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,11,398. The recovery rate stood at 98.64 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths went up to 6,152 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.99 percent.

