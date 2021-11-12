Assam Reports 251 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.62%

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
COVID-19 Assam

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,13,563 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,303. The recovery rate stood at 98.49 percent.

Assam on Friday reported 251 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,870. The positivity rate stood at 0.62 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 294 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and one death was registered.

Related News

Railways To Stop Special Trains, Revert To Pre-Covid Prices

250 Asiatic Buffaloes Die In Manipur In The Last Month

Assam: Workshop On Implementation Of NEP-2020 Organized By…

Court Frames Murder Charges Against 4 Accused On Delhi Riots…

The new cases today were detected out of 40,613 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (87), Sivasagar (32), Barpeta (21), and Nalbari (15).

A solitary death today was recorded from Sonitpur.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,13,563 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,303. The recovery rate stood at 98.49 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,043 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.98 percent.

ALSO READ: 250 Asiatic Buffaloes Die In Manipur In The Last Month

You might also like
Assam

Rakesh Paul’s bail plea rejected

Top Stories

India Test-Fires ‘Rudram-1’ Anti-Radiation Missile

Top Stories

Over 100 Yemen soldiers killed in missile, drone attack

Assam

NEDA meets to discuss CAB, BJP worried

National

COVID-19: Hetero launches injectable drug

Assam

Cabinet approves 2880 MW Dibang MP Project