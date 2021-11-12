Assam Reports 251 New Covid-19 Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.62%

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,13,563 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,303. The recovery rate stood at 98.49 percent.

Assam on Friday reported 251 new cases of coronavirus, taking the active caseload of 1,870. The positivity rate stood at 0.62 percent.

According to the data published by the state National Health Mission, 294 cured cases of the virus were discharged, and one death was registered.

The new cases today were detected out of 40,613 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, and the highest cases were reported from Kamrup Metro (87), Sivasagar (32), Barpeta (21), and Nalbari (15).

A solitary death today was recorded from Sonitpur.

The overall Covid-19 tally of Assam now stood at 6,13,563 cases, with the total recoveries touching 6,04,303. The recovery rate stood at 98.49 percent.

Meanwhile, the total deaths surged to 6,043 in the state with the case fatality rate at 0.98 percent.

